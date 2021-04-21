Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

