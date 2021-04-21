SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.42

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 75225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

