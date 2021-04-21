SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $98.14

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.14, but opened at $91.71. SiTime shares last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,543. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

