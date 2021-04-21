Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.