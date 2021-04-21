Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,078. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

