Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.
Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,078. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
