Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.19. 21,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.