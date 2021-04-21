SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

