Skillz Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 83,644 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 29,872 call options.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 581,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,435. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

