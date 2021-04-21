Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

SKY stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

