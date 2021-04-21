SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.