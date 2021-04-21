SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15, RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,587. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

