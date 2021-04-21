SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $316.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 412.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.03 and a 200 day moving average of $399.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,220 shares of company stock worth $134,518,024 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

