SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $97.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.