SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $159.70.

