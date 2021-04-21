SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 24,158 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

