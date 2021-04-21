SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 3,980 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $20,502,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average of $209.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.