SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 69,939 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,728.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.