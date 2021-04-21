SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,139,625 shares of company stock valued at $205,597,064. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,797.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

