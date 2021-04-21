SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 119.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roku by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Roku by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $344.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of -422.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

