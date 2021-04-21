SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $299.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $852.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

