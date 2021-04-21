SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 325.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.1% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

