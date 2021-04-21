SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $261.45 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

