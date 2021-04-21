SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 233.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $145.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

