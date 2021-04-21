SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,283.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,873.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

