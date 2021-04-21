SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 29,050 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

