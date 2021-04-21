SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.