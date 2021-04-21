SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 589 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $92,893,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

