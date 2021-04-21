SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $3,044,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

