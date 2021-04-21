SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

