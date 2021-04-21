Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY21 guidance to at least $6.50 EPS.

Shares of SNBR traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 843,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,511. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

