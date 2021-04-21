Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.93. 843,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

