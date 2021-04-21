SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.72, RTT News reports. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,841. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get SLM alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.