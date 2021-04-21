SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.53. SM Energy shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 5,144 shares changing hands.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SM Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

