Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $1.03 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.80 or 0.07420023 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 353,892,803 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

