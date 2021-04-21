SmartMesh (SMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $12.40 million and $1.52 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.