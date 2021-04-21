SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) to Issue GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SCRF traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.50 ($0.95). 76,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.77 ($1.11). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.17.

In related news, insider Richard Burwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

