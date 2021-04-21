Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.