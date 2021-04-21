Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.