SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

