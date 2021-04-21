Sociall (SCL) Hits One Day Volume of $577.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Sociall has a total market cap of $561,517.60 and approximately $577.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00094675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00670074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.91 or 0.06920049 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

