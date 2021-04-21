SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.94

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and traded as high as $92.92. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 1,747 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

