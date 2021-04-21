Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.62. Sohu.com shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 223,584 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $721.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

