Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 2,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

