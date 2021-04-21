Solitude Financial Services Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

