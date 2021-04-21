Solitude Financial Services Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 378.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $97.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.