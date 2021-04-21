Solitude Financial Services Sells 1,625 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.9% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

