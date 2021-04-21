Sologenic Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $371.75 million and $3.00 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,525 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars.

