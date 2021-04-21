Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.14. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 33,270 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.