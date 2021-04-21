SoMee.Social Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $3.84 million and $50,271.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00657978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.59 or 0.07364587 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

