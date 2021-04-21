SOMESING 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $334,870.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and $334,870.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

